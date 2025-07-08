Tension Over Disappearance Of Two AAUA Students In Ondo

Palpable tension has gripped the campus of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), following the mysterious disappearance of two students.

The missing students, Andrel Eloho Okah from the Department of History and International Studies, Faculty of Arts, and John Friday Abba from the Department of Economics, Faculty of Agriculture, have been unaccounted for over two weeks, sparking fear and concern among their peers and family members.

The duo, both second-year students, were last seen in school over two weeks ago. According to their friend, who identified himself as Ajibola, efforts to reach them via their mobile phones have proved futile, further fuelling suspicions.

“For over two weeks now, they’ve been absent from all academic activities,” Ajibola said. “We’ve searched everywhere. We’re very worried. We don’t know if it’s a case of kidnapping or something else. The two of them were quite close.”

He added that while the matter had been reported to both the school management and the police, responses so far have been unsatisfactory. “All we are being told is to calm down. There’s been no concrete action or update. They even suggested that the two might be on vacation, but nobody believes that. The student community is agitated.”

Family members of the missing students have reportedly commenced a frantic search and also lodged complaints with law enforcement agencies.

When contacted, the university’s spokesperson, Mr. Victor Akinpelumi, declined to comment. However, a management source disclosed that the institution is working with the police and monitoring the situation closely.

“The university is aware,” the source said. “There are suspicions and concerns, especially given the kind of activities some students engage in on campus. We’re taking the matter seriously and liaising with the police to get to the bottom of it.”

Attempts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olusola Ayanlade, were unsuccessful as of press time.