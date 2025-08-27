Tension Mounts As Edo Govt, NLC Clash Over Caretaker Committee Inauguration

Anxiety has gripped workers in Edo State as a looming confrontation brews between the Edo State Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over plans to inaugurate a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the union in the state.

The State House of Assembly, during its plenary session on Wednesday, levelled accusations against the National President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, alleging that he imposed leadership on the state chapter of the union.

Lawmakers warned that such actions could jeopardize the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

The Assembly passed a resolution urging the NLC leadership to collaborate with Comrade Bernard Eguakhide, a figure it claims is well accepted by Edo workers.

The lawmakers criticised the national leadership for aligning with the former NLC state chairman, Comrade Odion Olaye, whom they accused of being politically partisan during the last governorship election.

Olaye was alleged to have stated publicly that the state would burn if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed to win the election.

The resolution stemmed from a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon. Jonathan Ibhamawu, who argued that the current labour force under Eguakhide is harmonious and free from internal strife. He cautioned that Ajaero’s actions could lead to a breach of peace in the state.

Other members of the Assembly echoed this sentiment, insisting that the proposed leadership change should be suspended in the interest of stability and unity among Edo workers.

However, the national leadership of the NLC remains resolute. Last week, it dissolved the existing Edo State executive council and announced the formation of a caretaker committee scheduled for inauguration on Thursday, August 28, 2025, in Benin City.

In a statement signed by the Acting National Secretary of the NLC, Benson Upah, the union accused the Edo State Government of frustrating efforts to inaugurate the committee.

According to Upah, the keys to the NLC Secretariat in Benin City have not been released to its officials, and members of the caretaker committee, as well as the Congress delegates assigned to oversee the inauguration, have reportedly received threats.

“The circumstances leading to the dissolution of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress have been very much in the open. They were preceded by efforts by a joint committee comprising leading lights from the Congress and the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi,” the statement read.

The NLC maintained that the decision to install a caretaker committee followed a meeting with the state governor, who made it clear that he would not cooperate with Olaye as the NLC chairman. The Congress emphasised that its actions are in line with existing labour laws and global best practices.