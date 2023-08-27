Tension in States Ahead of Tribunals’ Verdicts

Tension has begun to rise in some states of the federation over possible verdicts as various governorship election petition tribunals are rounding up hearing in the various petitions before them. While a few newly elected governors have gone spiritual, some state executives who got their second term in office in the March 18 governorship elections held in Nigeria, according to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are jittery after.

The re-elected governors are Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (APC), Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State (PDP), Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State (APC), AbdulRah- man AbdulRazaq of Kwara State (APC), Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State (APC), Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (APC), Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State (PDP), Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (APC), and Babagana Umara of Borno State (APC).

The election of each of governors and the new helmsmen is however being challenged at the various tribunals and almost all the tribunals had gotten to the stage of delivering judgement, a situation that is creating tension in the camps of the sitting governors.

Abba, Kwankwaso, supporters go spiritual As the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sets to give its verdict in the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate against Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), supporters of the Kwankwasiya Movement, as the party is called, its National Chairman and Leader, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have gone spiritual, resorting to prayers for Yusuf’s election to be upheld. Hundreds of the party supporters on Saturday gathered for Special prayers at the Fillin Mahaha, to pray against their victory being annulled by the tribunal.

At the well-attended event were the Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, Kwankwaso, Secretary to State Government, Dr. Baffa Bichi and other top ranking government officials. Leading the Special prayers, Chief Imam Kofar Nassarawa Jumaat Mosque, Dr. Sani Hashir, thanked the Almighty Allah for granting them victory and for keeping them and the state safe since the party came to power as well as keeping the country safe.

Dr Ashir, is worried that today enemies of the state are trying to steal the mandate of the people through the back door. May God confuse them and defeat their counsels, as He establishes an enduring peace in our State, with the market leaders being blessed and their enemies destroyed by His grace.”

Lagos State

The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal has reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the Peoples Democratic Party candidate (PDP), Dr. Olajide Adeniran (Jandor) against the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat. The tribunal headed by Justice Arum Igyen Ashom said it would communicate a date for judgment to the parties after their counsels adopted their final written addresses.

At the resumed proceeding, counsel representing Gover- nor Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat (2nd and 3rd respondents), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the petitions of the LP and PDP for lacking in merit. He argued that the matter of non-qualification of the deputy governor as claimed by the LP amounted to no issue as the allegation of his renunciation of Nigerian citizenship and the swearing of oath of allegiance to the United States were not sufficiently proven.

He told the tribunal that the petitioner “abandoned” his petition in his final written address, noting that there was no reference to the second respondent but instead the address dwelt on the third respondent. He further submitted that an election petition is different from an election expedi- tion. “It’s not a cruise. What the petitioner has embarked upon is a frivolous expedition. They are walking on banana peels and the petition has to fail. If wishes were horses, the petitioner may in future become governor.

We urge the court not to accede to their request as it’s not the duty of the tribunal to assist the petitioner resuscitate their case which has been abandoned. “The petition is frivolous. This is the turf of law and it’s what is presented here that counts. We do law here not on social media,” Olanipekun concluded. Similarly, counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), contended that the argument of the petitioner about citizenship of the deputy governor were not duly proven by the petitioners.

He said: “Two issues were formulated. One about the effect of his oath of allegiance, the second is about Mr. Governor putting him forward. So, it’s all about a person who was not sold to the electorate. So, it relieves the court of the burden of dealing with other irrelevances. “It’s important that the court has a chance to demonstrate whether Nigerians who remit money back home are second class citizens. The third respondent got a Ph.D. abroad in 1991 in the U.S. and he was head-hunted back to Nigeria.

Are we saying Nigerians abroad cannot come back to deploy the wealth of knowledge and experience they have garnered abroad?’ However, counsel to Rhodes- Vivour, Mr. Olatunji Benson, prayed the tribunal to hold the position of his clients that the deputy governor did not qualify to contest and he and the governor should be removed from office and the petitioner declared as the governor of Lagos State. In his arguments, he cited Section 182(1-5) of the Constitution, which he said disqualifies certain persons from holding certain political offices.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Charles Edosonwan SAN asked the tribunal to dismiss all the petitions, saying that the election substantially complied with the Electoral Act and that the petitioners failed to prove their cases.

Ogun State

The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned till 4th September after the parties closed their cases in the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu. The petition is challenging the declaration of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the APC as the winner of the 18 March governorship election in the state. The petitioners closed their cases after calling 94 witnesses and tendering over 200,000 documents, while the first respondent, INEC, called no witnesses.

Abiodun, the second respondent, called six witnesses, while the APC, the third respondent, called four witnesses. Among the four witnesses of the APC was Yemi Adelani, who was the party’s state collation agent in the election: Ifede Ifetayo, collation agent for Ikenne LGA and Su- laiman Ayobami, who was its Sagamu LGA agent. They were led in evidence on Wednesday by the APC counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), and cross-examined by Wole Olanipekun (SAN) representing Mr Abiodun, Goddy Uche (SAN), standing in for the petitioners and Olumide Ogidan who represented INEC.

In closing the APC’s case, Mr Oyetibo said, “Having carefully examined the evidence tendered by the petitioners and the evidence adduced by the respondents, we are satisfied that we have covered the case.” After the submissions, the chairperson of the tribunal, Hamidu Kunaza, adjourned the proceeding till 4th September, for the adoption of the final written address. Chairman of the PDP in Ogun State, Dr. Sikiru Ogun- dele said the party has a strong case against the election of Governor Abiodun.

“For one thing, the margin of votes between Abiodun and our candidate is 13,000 whereas the number of votes cancelled was over 30,000. According to electoral laws, such an election should have been declared inconclusive. Besides, there are serious criminal irregularities in the election. So, we are hopeful.”

Oyo State

The case is seen to be different in Oyo State as the Tribunal had upheld the election of Governor Seyi Makinde. The gubernatorial candidate of the AA, Babatunde Samson Ajala and that of the APM Olu- waseye Adeyemi Adeniran had approached the Tribunal sitting at the Iyaganku High Court, Ibadan, claiming that the INEC erred in law by declaring Makinde as the winner of the election citing non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The three-man tribunal that heard the petitions included Justices Ejiro Emudainohwu, Baraka Wali and I. S. Galadima. Shortly after filing the petition, however, Counsel to the party, Etibo Orowo King, said they were withdrawing. The party and its candidate had asked the court for a rerun of the election on the basis that the person that was cleared for the election was not the candidate that was fielded for the election. Upon withdrawing, the counsel then urged the tribunal to strike out the case in the interest of the state, saying: “My prayer is for the cancellation of the result of the election.

But, further re-evaluation, we decided to discontinue the case in the interest of peace and tranquility in the state”. The tribunal in its ruling on July 13, 2023 said “Cost of N1m is hereby awarded against the 2nd Respondent, and N1m against the 3rd Respondent. None for the 1st Respondent”.

Kwara State

The Kwara State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has continued hearing in the petition challenging the declaration of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the state governor. The governorship candidate of the PDP Razaq Atunwa, had filed the suit, alleging that the governor presented a forged certificate to the INEC. The tribunal at the last sitting adjourned following the failure of the petitioner to present a witness from the West Afri- can Examination Council with supporting documents.

The tribunal had expected the examination body to present the documents last Friday, following the commencement of full hearing in the petition. Counsel to the petitioner, Abdulwahab Bamidele, told the court that he was reliably informed that the WAEC officials from Lagos mandated to produce the documents missed their flight to Ilorin penultimate Friday morning. Bamidele prayed the tribunal to stand down the case till 3pm for the WAEC officials to present evidence when they must have arrived Ilorin by road.

But counsel to INEC, Row- land Otaru, opposed the application. He said the petitioner ought to have called another witness if he had a case to prove. AbdulRazaq’s counsel, Kunle Kalejaiye (SAN), also told the court that the election petition tribunal was a serious business and the court should not allow the petitioner to drag the trial forever. Counsel to the APC, Akin Olujimi (SAN), prayed the court to dismiss the petition, pointing out that there was procedural heresy in the application.

APC Chairman in Kwara State, Prince Sunday Fagbemi told Sunday Telegraph that there is no cause for alarm over the outcome of the tribunal’s verdict, saying the parties in the state were beaten hands down and the governor is performing.

Bauchi State

Bauchi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has reserved judgment in the petition by the governorship candidate of the APC, Amb. Saddique Baba Abubakar, challenging the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed of the PDP in the March 18 governorship election. This came after parties in the matter had adopted their final addresses. However, the tribunal said during its sitting that it would communicate a date to deliver its judgment to the parties.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is the first respondent in the petition while Governor Bala Mo- hammed and his Deputy, Jatau is listed as the second and third respondent, respectively. Adopting his final written address, the lead Counsel to the petitioners, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, in his submission argued that what determines the failure or success of a case is the pleadings and evidence laid before a Tribunal.

He cited Section 73, Subsection 2, of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, arguing that the purported Election in those areas raised in their petition should be declared invalid. This is as he urged the Tribunal to allow the petition, adding that the Election was fraught with irregularities.