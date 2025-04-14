Tension In Rivers As Militants Attack Major Oil Facilities

Share

Militant groups operating under the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) reportedly launched a series of coordinated assaults on vital oil infrastructure in Rivers State early yesterday, intensifying fears of a resurgence in armed militancy amid the region’s ongoing political upheaval.

The attacks, claimed by the Liberation Army of the Niger Delta and Bakassi (L.A.N.D. & B), reportedly destroyed the Ogada Brass Agip trunk line — a critical oil conduit connecting Omoku to the Brass Agip terminal — around 2a.m.

Another key target was a site near the Oron River, behind the Maritime Academy, suggesting a deliberate strategy to cripple national economic resources.

In a statement issued by the group’s Operations Commander published by an online news portal, Sahara Reporters, whose identity remains undisclosed, said the militants described the operation as the beginning of a broader campaign to rid the state of what they called “usurpers of the people’s legitimate authority.”

“We call upon all armed groups in Rivers State not to allow this affront pass without a fitting consequence,” the statement said, referencing recent federal actions in the state.

“Follow-up statements and responses to enquiries if any will be issued by MEND.” The militant offensive follows heightened unrest in Rivers State, triggered by President Bola Tinubu’s March declaration of a state of emergency.

