Tension In Parts Of Kaduna Over Demolition In Gbagyi Villa Community

Several buildings including a church were said to have been pulled down by the operatives of the Kaduna State Government on the orders of the State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on Friday in Gbagyi Villa community, Sabon Tasha, not too far from Kaduna Metropolis.

Gbagyi Villa is located in Chikun Local Government Area of the state and borders the campus of Kaduna Polytechnic located in the southern part of the town.

Security operatives deployed to secure officials of the state government to allow them carry out the demolition were also said to have shot several youths who were protesting and preventing the government agents from carrying out the demolition. The development led to tension in the Southern part of Kaduna Metropolis and areas bordering Gbagyi Villa.

A resident of the community confirmed that three security operatives in company of KASUPDA officials shot at the protesting youths and injured some of them. Some residents of the community, mostly tenants were seen fleeing the community with their belongings in vehicles.