Tension In Osun As Sacked APC LG Chairmen Resume Office

Tension escalated on Monday in Osun State over attempts by the sacked Local Government Chairmen to take over Secretariat in their various Local Government Areas following the judgement of the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure.

Residents, especially those who live around the council Secretariat have been thrown into panic as sporadic gunshots rented the air.

New Telegraph gathered that as at 8:00am on Monday, some armed hoodlums invaded many council area offices including Osogbo and Olorunda and started shooting sporadically.

Many pupils and students who were going to schools ran back home as drivers deserted the affected areas.

Unconfirmed information has it that several people sustained various degree of injuries.

New Telegraph observed at Olorunda and Osogbo councils the presence of security operatives prevented the hoodlums from accessing the government offices as at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, at Iragbiji,the headquarters of Boripe local government which is the hometown of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, APC reinstated local council chairman and councilors reportedly assumed duty in midst tight security.

Also at Atakunmosa west local government area, Iperindo, APC reportedly resumed during which efforts of PDP supporters to stop them were unsuccessful .

New Telegraph also gathered that at Ayedaade council secretariat, the APC assumed without any hindrances.

Similarly, there are heavy resistance at Ede South local government area as members and supporter of Ruling party prevented the reinstated LG chairman and councillor from assuming their office.

It took the timely dispatched security operatives who were on surveillance and Patrol to ensure that there is no clash between the duo political gladiators in the state.

Currently, heavily armed security has been drafted to all the councils secretariat to prevent possible break down of law and order .

Recall that Governor Ademola Adeleke had on Sunday raised alarm over alleged attempt by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola to forcefully return the sacked council chairmen to offices.

However, Oyetola, in his reaction to the allegations asked the governor to obey an order of Court of Appeal in Akure that reportedly reinstated the chairmen who are members of the opposition All Progressives Congress in the state.

