Tension In Osun As APC, PDP Officials Plan Council Takeover

Share

A fresh crisis is brewing in Osun State as local government executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lay conflicting claims to the control of council areas, following a recent court decision Recall that the Court of Appeal, on February 10, 2025, reinstated APC council executives previously sacked by two Federal High Court rulings.

However, the appellate court also dismissed a subsequent application by the APC to relist an earlier appeal struck out on January 13 for lack of diligent prosecution.

In the wake of this development, PDP chairmen elected on February 22, 2025, backed by the Osun State Government, announced their intention to resume control of the councils.

They argued that the dismissal of the APC’s fresh appeal effectively upheld the sack of the previously rein- stated APC executives.

Reacting, the Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) for the APC, Abiodun Idowu, insisted that APC officials remain the lawful occupants of the council offices. “The keys to the councils are with us,” he said.

“We have an enrolment order confirming our legitimacy. Let the PDP’s illegal officials show the police their own enrolment order.” “There is no fear, we are in control of the local government which is why our enrollment order made IGP deploy its men to us. No fear, Osun residents should go about their normal business.”

However, the ALGON chairman for PDP, Sarafadeen Awotunde speaking with The Nation said “We are not interested in disrupting the peace and good governance we are enjoying in Osun State under Governor Ademola Adeleke. Resumption does not matter to us for now but the developmental projects that we are enjoying in Osun State.

Share