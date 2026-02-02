Tension In Ondo Community Over Parallel Monarch, Kingdom

Kingmakers, traditional chiefs and opinion leaders have kicked against the move to install a parallel monarch and kingdom in Irun-Akoko in Akoko Northwest local government area of Ondo State.

The traditional kingmaker and quarter chiefs said any move by the state government to accede to pressure to create a kingdom and install a monarch in any of the quarters in the town would lead to the breakdown of law and order.

Addressing journalists, at the NUJ press centre, at the weekend, the Asiwaju of Irun-Akoko, Chief Paul Oguntimehin, and a community leader, Mr. Olusegun Adu- Peters, who spoke on behalf of the Onirun of Irun-Akoko, Oba Bayode Agboola, warned government against moves that could truncate the peace in the agrarian community.

Audu-Peters, who read the speech of the community said the request by Hon Olanrewaju Adeyemi for the creation of the OkeOro community out of Irun-Akoko was unknown to the law and a suit filed against the request was pending before Justice B. J. Akinwumi of an Ondo State High Court sitting in Ikare Akoko.

He said: “We urge Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to do the needful by rejecting any request made or submitted for the approval and recognition of the purported “Owa Adimula” title of the first defendant in the suit and his purported and nonexisting “Oke-Oro” community during pendency of suit number HCIK/20/ CIV/2025.

“The said suit is challenging the act of the first defendant, Hon. Olarewaju Adeyemi, an unrecognized community purportedly known as “Oke-Oro” within Irun-Akoko without the approval of the first claimant, Oba Samuel Bayode Agboola, the Onirun of Irun-Akoko, an act which is highly provocative and has caused serious breach of peace in Irun-Akoko in time past.”