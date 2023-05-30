Tension in Ondo community over chieftaincy dispute

Palpable tension has gripped the Akotogbo community in Irele local government area of Ondo State over the plan to manipulate the outcome of the selection process for the first-class monarch of the town.

The major grouse in the community was the alleged plan to alter the regular rotational arrangement among the three ruling houses for the Larogbo of Akotogbo chieftaincy in the local government area.

They alleged that the plan by the local government and the regent of the town to forward the name of Mr. Michael Elumaro Akinfolarin, a member of the Hendoro family to the State Executive Council for approval, may plunge the hitherto peaceful community into communal crisis.

They alleged that the creation of Hendoro and Obolo Ruling Houses out of existing Ruling Houses is contrary to the customs and traditions of the town and the Court of Appeal has nullified the creation of the houses and any attempt to install a monarch from the two newly created Houses would lead to communal crisis.

The Ruling Houses recognised by law in Akotogbo community, according to residents of the community included Ogidara, Ajagbale, and Igodan Moko. They usually produce the monarch on a rotation basis.

However, the head and Principal member of Moko Ruling House, Adewumi Mebawondu and Raphael Alademehin whose turn is to produce the monarch of the town said there was a surreptitious move by some members of the State Executive Council to alter the rotation arrangement to deprive them of the obaship stool in the community.

The Moko Ruling House said the Irele Local government has asked them to submit the name of one traditional kingmaker instead of two giving the remaining slots to another Ruling House, which had just produced the monarch of the town.

This deliberate policy to deprive the Moko Ruling House is not only unfair but also unlawful and unjust and may lead to the breakdown of law and order in the community, the Moko Ruling House insisted.

They warned that the plan to alter the rotation arrangement and deprive them of the royal stool would plunge the community into crisis and lead to the breakdown of law and order, saying peace of the community must be paramount to whoever would emerge as the monarch of the town.

They said “It is the arrangement of these schemes to install a member of Ajagbale Ruling House of the Larogbo of Akotogbo despite the fact that the immediate past Larogbo of Akotogbo, the late Oba M.J Turoti was from Ajagbale Ruling House.

“This arrangement is not only unlawful but contrary to the established customs and traditions of Akotogbo kingdom and we the Moko Ruling House vehemently protest this bias set to be carried out against us.”