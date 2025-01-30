Tension In Ondo Community Over Chieftaincy Declaration

Share

Palpable tension has gripped the oil-producing communities of the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State over the state government’s order for chieftaincy declaration for traditional stools in the state.

The state government has ordered all traditional stools without the Chieftaincy Declaration to submit memoranda to the committee set up to fashion out new chieftaincy declarations and upgrade existing ones.

The major crux of the tension between Mahin and Ugbo communities in the coastal areas of Ilaje was the installation of Ugbo indigene as the monarch for the Aboto community, which the Mahin leaders said is in their territory.

The Mahin leaders, led by Pastor Oyekan Arije, the Chairman of Mahin Central Organisation, insisted that the appointment of a man, who is not an indigene of the community is an invitation to chaos and pandemonium between the neighbouring communities.

Arije, who spoke on behalf of Amapetu of Mahin, Oba Olusegun Williams Akinyomi, and other leaders of the kingdom, insisted that they unanimously rejected the appointment of a Ugbo person and monarch in the Mahin kingdom.

