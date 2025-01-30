New Telegraph

January 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tension In Ondo…

Tension In Ondo Community Over Chieftaincy Declaration

Palpable tension has gripped the oil-producing communities of the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State over the state government’s order for chieftaincy declaration for traditional stools in the state.

The state government has ordered all traditional stools without the Chieftaincy Declaration to submit memoranda to the committee set up to fashion out new chieftaincy declarations and upgrade existing ones.

The major crux of the tension between Mahin and Ugbo communities in the coastal areas of Ilaje was the installation of Ugbo indigene as the monarch for the Aboto community, which the Mahin leaders said is in their territory.

The Mahin leaders, led by Pastor Oyekan Arije, the Chairman of Mahin Central Organisation, insisted that the appointment of a man, who is not an indigene of the community is an invitation to chaos and pandemonium between the neighbouring communities.

Arije, who spoke on behalf of Amapetu of Mahin, Oba Olusegun Williams Akinyomi, and other leaders of the kingdom, insisted that they unanimously rejected the appointment of a Ugbo person and monarch in the Mahin kingdom.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Alumni Plays Significant Role In Nationbuilding, Says ECHSOSA President
Read Next

First Lady’s RHI To Distribute 60,000 Kits To Midwives In Nigeria
Share
Copy Link
×