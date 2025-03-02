Share

Palpable tension has gripped the residents of Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State over the assassination of a popular building materials merchant known as Ismaila Awoyinka.

Ore, a transit camp between Lagos and the Eastern States, is known for violent crimes, especially armed robbery and kidnapping.

The killing of Awoyinka has sent shockwaves into the minds of residents who described the assassination as cruel and barbaric.

They called on the security agencies to fish out the suspected killers of the businessman.

Awoyinka was assassinated by unknown gunmen in the evening of Saturday at his residence, opposite Caring Heart Mega School, Idi mango area in the town.

A source in the town told reporters on Sunday that, “He (Awoyinka) was assassinated the moment he left the mosque after Taraweeh prayer (a voluntary prayer during Ramadan), very close to his house, around 8:35 p.m. on the fateful day.

“After he left the mosque, some persons dressed in white attire alighted from a motorcycle and hid nearby.

“As the deceased was about to enter his house, they ambushed him and shot him. He was shot at close range, and his intestines were exposed. He died instantly.”

Another source who visited the scene of the incident observed that sympathizers trooped en masse to his residence upon hearing the news of his sudden death.

The Chairman of Odigbo Local Government, Taiwo Adegoroye, however, expressed shock over the brutal assassination of the building materials merchant.

Some community leaders in the area condemned the killing and urged residents to be extra vigilant, especially at night.

