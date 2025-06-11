Tension In Okpella Over Alleged Illegal Appointment Of New Traditional Ruler

Share

A fresh communal crisis is brewing in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, following the alleged illegal removal of the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella and the controversial appointment of a new one, whose installation has been scheduled for next month.

On Wednesday, protesters—including elderly persons, women, and people with disabilities—marched to the Edo State Government House and the palace of the Oba of Benin to express their displeasure.

They carried placards with various inscriptions, rejecting the appointment and condemning the use of the title “His Royal Majesty,” which they described as alien to their culture. According to them, the title is traditionally reserved for the Oba of Benin.

The protesters, mainly from the Ukhomunyo community of Okpella, claimed that although it was their turn to produce the next Okuokpellagbe, they were excluded from the selection process. They alleged that individuals from other communities in Okpella unilaterally appointed the new traditional ruler, violating the customary laws governing such appointments.

The ongoing dispute stems from the twilight of former Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration, when Lukman Akemokue was appointed as the Okuokpellagbe. The appointment sparked widespread protests and was eventually nullified by the current administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo, who ordered a fresh selection process based on due process.

Following the directive, Michael Sado emerged as the new Okuokpellagbe. However, the Ukhomunyo community maintains that their designated kingmakers were excluded from the process that led to his emergence.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, High Chief Julius Ederefo, a representative of the Ukhomunyo Council of Village Heads, said, “This unfortunate development does not reflect the image of an administration that stands for the rule of law, justice, and fairness. We had hoped for a clean break from the unlawful actions of the past.”

He appealed to Governor Okpebholo to cancel what he called a “flawed and unlawful process” and to direct the Ukhomunyo branch of the Oteku Ruling House—whose turn it is to produce the next Okuokpellagbe—to begin a fresh, lawful selection process.

Ederefo’s appeal was supported by the President of the Ukhomunyo Youth Association, Comrade Merry Omoalu.

Some leaders of the protesters later met with the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Gani Audu, though the details of their discussions were not disclosed.

