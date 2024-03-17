Tension In Ogoni Over Plot To Supplant MOSOP Leadership

A plot to forcefully change the leadership of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) is currently threatening the peace in some Ogoni communities where MOSOP grassroots foundation is overseen by coordinators who work with the MOSOP leadership.

The move for a new leadership is orchestrated by some prominent Ogoni, including those who know the inner workings of MOSOP that a new executive cannot emerge without the current leadership completing its tenure.

According to findings, a few days ago, while efforts were on to conduct an election to bring in a new MOSOP executives, security operatives got wind of the plot and prevented it from going on in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Findings also revealed that the plot is targeted mainly at Fegalo Nsuke, the President of MOSOP, who has maintained that before oil exploration will resume in Ogoni, whichever oil company that gets the nod from Federal Government must go into agreement with the people of Ogoni on a developmental roadmap for prosperity.

According to an informed source, those behind the move for a new MOSOP leadership, had tried using a faction to destabilize the Nsuke-led executive, but made no headway as the representatives of the Federal Government continued to hold discussions with the MOSOP president and his exco.

For more than two decades, oil exploration has ceased in Ogoni, due to the execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and other MOSOP activists during the regime of the late Sani Abacha, after years of disagreement with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Already, the coordinators of MOSOP at the community levels, who have been selling the idea of Ogoni Development Authority (ODA) as a viable pathway to address the Ogoni socio-economic problems, have threatened to resist any plot to remove Nsuke for selfish reasons.

The have also warned that it would work against the overall interest of the Ogoni if the issues raised by Nsuke in the execution of ODF are dumped.

Meanwhile, MOSOP has declared that another purported election held in Port Harcourt that saw the emergence of Engr. Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu as president of MOSOP as a nullity.

In a statement signed by Alex Akori, MOSOP secretary general, said that

the umbrella Ogoni outfit, which is known for its stand against injustice “cannot be built on lawlessness and injustice itself.”

He also said that Nsuke, who was elected on December 19, 2018, “has since performed creditably well and continues to pursue causes that advance the interests of the Ogoni people and the entire country.”

He added:”MOSOP therefore wishes to state that no individual or group can be allowed to subvert the cause of justice or institute illegality as a system in MOSOP.

“We note, in the interest of the general public, that there is only one president of MOSOP, the person of Mr. Fegalo Nsuke who was elected on December 19, 2018 at the MOSOP Secretariat, Peace and Freedom Center, Bori-Ogoni.

“MOSOP reiterates that pending the determination of all contending issues before the courts, the status quo, which acknowledges the election of Mr. Nsuke must be respected by all interests.

“The actions of Engr Wai-Ogosu and his likes as reported in the media today, to say the least, are simply a no brainer, dead on arrival and an attempt to bring the movement to disrepute.

“We therefore call on all security agencies to ensure that the laws of Nigeria are protected and trouble makers like Wai-Ogosu and his collaborators are prevented from constituting any threats to public peace.”