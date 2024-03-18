Tension in Ogoni Over Plot To Supplant Mosop Leadership

The alleged plot to forcefully change the leadership of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) is threatening the peace in some Ogoni communities. According to findings, a few days ago, while efforts were on to conduct an election to bring in new MOSOP executives, security officials got wind of the plot and prevented it from going on in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Findings also revealed that the plot is targeted mainly at Fegalo Nsuke, the President of MOSOP, who has maintained that before oil exploration will resume in Ogoni, whichever oil company gets the nod from the Federal Government must go into agreement with the people of Ogoni on a developmental roadmap for prosperity.

According to a source, those behind the move for a new MOSOP leadership have tried using a faction to destabilize the Nsuke executive, but made no headway as the representatives of the Federal Government continued to hold discussions with the MOSOP president and his exco.