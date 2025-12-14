Tension In Kano As Pregnant Woman, 18-Month-Old Son Killed In Suspected Attack

Residents of Sheka Sabuwar Gandu community in Kano Municipal Local Government Area were thrown into fear and tension following the killing of a pregnant woman and her 18-month-old son by unknown assailants.

The tragic incident was discovered on Saturday night when the husband of the deceased woman returned home from work at about 8:00 p.m. and found their house locked.

According to available reports, the husband, whose identity was withheld for security reasons, made enquiries from neighbours after discovering the locked house. When he was informed that his wife had not gone out, he forced his way into the house and made the distressing discovery.

Community members later alerted local authorities about the incident.

Confirming the development, the community leader, Ahmad Sani, said residents were shocked by the incident and immediately mobilised to the scene after receiving the report.

He expressed concern over the lack of security presence in the area, noting that although a police outpost had earlier been constructed in the community, security personnel had reportedly not been deployed.

Mallam Sani called on the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Dr Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, to urgently intervene by strengthening security in the area to prevent further incidents.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, declined to comment in detail, stating that investigations were ongoing.