Tension In Kano As Armed Police Surrounds Emir Sanusi Palace

Heavily armed policemen and operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) have surrounded the Kano State Emir’s Palace at Kofar Kudu, restricting both entry and exit from the premises.

The deployment of the security to the Palace was as a result of the moves by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II to install his newly appointed Wamban Kano, District Head of Bichi.

Reports indicated that Emir Sanusi II is scheduled to accompany the newly-appointed Wamban Kano, Munir Sanusi, to his official district posting in Bichi.

Reliable sources have also confirmed that the Bichi Emir’s Palace is under tight security, with armed policemen deployed to the area.

Two weeks ago, the National Chairman of APC, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, while at Bichi insisted that the Bichi Emirate Council remains valid and that Emir Nasiru Ado Bayero remains the instituted Emir.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, while acting on the newly passed Kano Emirate Council Law invalid the five Emirs removing them from their Chiefdoms.

However, a few days after the same government appointed three Second Class Emirs excluding Bichi which made a District Head domains

