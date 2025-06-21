Share

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Yusuf Ali, popularly known as Raba Gardama, has officially declared his intention to contest for the Kaduna South Federal Constituency seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Gardama’s ambition could face early turbulence, as credible sources reveal that the incumbent representative, Hussaini Kero, is considering a high-profile defection to the APC.

Multiple insiders within the ruling party confirmed to journalists that Kero’s potential switch from his current party is already generating internal friction and uncertainty within APC ranks in Kaduna South.

One party source disclosed, “If Kero joins the APC, Yusuf Ali is likely to move to the PDP,” hinting at a fluid and unpredictable political landscape.

Yusuf Ali is widely believed to maintain strong political ties with the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), especially with its leadership in Kaduna State.

Notably, the current PDP chairman in Kaduna South once served as Ali’s campaign secretary—a connection political observers see as a potential springboard for a party switch if internal APC dynamics do not favour him.

“Yusuf Ali is watching Kero’s body language closely,” said a source familiar with the developments. If the defection happens, he won’t hesitate to jump ship. He has the grassroots on both sides.”

With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, Kaduna South is already shaping up to be one of the most competitive constituencies in the state.

Both the APC and PDP are reportedly preparing for what insiders describe as a “make-or-break contest” that could redefine political dominance in the region.

Analysts believe the coming weeks will be critical, as the anticipated defection and resulting realignments could significantly influence the political balance ahead of the primaries and general elections.

