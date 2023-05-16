Tension in Kaduna PDP as NWC nullifies Makarfi’s suspension

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has rubbished Sunday’s suspension of former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi by the executive committee of his Tudun-Wada ward over alleged anti-party activities.

This is coming as the State Chapter of the party had disassociated itself from the suspension, saying that, “no Executive Committee, at any level except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governor or member of the National Assembly.

The Saidu Aliyu headed Tudun-Wada PDP executive committee had alleged that Makarfi does not tolerate dissenting views. But addressing a press conference yesterday, the Kaduna State PDP Chairman Felix Hassan Hyet said Makarfi’s suspension was carried out by some misguided members of the party in his ward in the Makarfi Local Government Area.

The chairman said: “He spent his resources. Therefore for anybody to wake up and say that Makarfi was involved in anti-party activities, I say it is a joke taken too far.”

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, the party declared the ex-governor’s suspension “null and void”.

“The NWC, after a thorough consideration of all the issues raised by the ward executive, hereby declares the purported decision and action of the Tudun Wada ward executives which borders on issues of discipline, as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC also charges all party members in Kaduna State to remain united at this critical time especially as the party leadership is progressing in our concerted effort to ensure a comprehensive reconciliation in our party.”