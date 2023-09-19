Tension In Imo As Gunmen Set ‘Ablaze’ Eight Soldiers, Policemen

There was tension in Imo State on Tuesday as gunmen allegedly killed no fewer than eight security operatives in the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the security agents comprised soldiers, policemen, and the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The incident which happened on Tuesday morning in the Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state has thrown the area into panic.

The joint security taskforce team who were in two security trucks were ambushed and set ablaze by their attackers.

READ ALSO: Imo Rep Reject Tribunal Judgement, Says It Contradicts Position Of Law

Imo Election: Shettima, Ganduje Move To Reconcile Uzodinma, Okorocha

Imo Guber: Uzodimma Says Achievements’ll Earn Him Second Term None of them survived as they were burnt inside their operational vehicles. A security operative who spoke with newsmen on condition of anonymity said the reinforcement teams were sent to the scene of the crime with the intent to arrest the suspects and rescue the corpses of the slain security operative. A resident in the community who also spoke on condition of anonymity with the platform said that he saw the security agents a few minutes before they were set ablaze. He said that the community had been thrown into confusion, owing to the development. The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the development.