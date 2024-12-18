Tension In Ilaje Communities Over Appointment Of Monarch

Share

Palpable tension is brewing between neighbouring Mahin and Ugbo communities in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State over the installation of monarch for Aboto Community in the local government.

The government had announced Oyetayo Ofoaye as the Alaboto of Aboto in the Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, leading to tension between Mahin and Ugbo communities.

The Chairman of Mahin Central Organisation, an umbrella body for the kingdom, Pastor Oyekan Arije, said the entire community rejected the choice of Ofoaye, who is an Ugbo indigene, as the Alaboto of Aboto by the state government.

There are four kingdoms within Ilaje local government, consisting of Mahin, Ugbo, Aheri and Etikan, with each kingdom having its monarchs. The Olugbo and Mahin monarchs are in first-class categories while others have recognised monarchs.

Arije, a former chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in a statement, said the umbrella body of the Mahin kingdom would not allow anyone outside the kingdom to be made monarch in their community.

Consequently, they rejected the choice of Ofoaye, which the community said may lead to a breach of peace between the two major communities in the oil-producing region of the state.

