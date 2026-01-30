Tension In Idanre Over Obaship Selection Process

…Ruling House Petitions Aiyedatiwa On Choice of Monarch For Idanre

Palpable tension has gripped the hilly town of Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State over the choice of a new traditional ruler to replace Oba Fredrick Adegunle Aroloye, who recently joined his ancestors.

The only Ruling House in the community alleged that some state government officials were attempting to impose a monarch on the town by the choice of warrant chiefs to replace existing kingmakers in the town.

In a petition to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Owa Ruling House, through its lawyer, Mr Akinyemi Omoware, said any attempt to impose a monarch on the town would lead to breach of peace in the hilly community.

The petition stated that the registered Declaration and the White Paper on the Morgan Chieftaincy Review Commission recognised the stool of Owa of Idanre with one ruling house known as the Owa’s House.

According to the petition, “The combined effect of the Registered Declaration and the White Paper, an extant condition stated as qualification for an eligible applicant for the stool of Owa of Idanre is that such a person must be the son of a previous holder of the title of Owa of Idanre. The other condition stated in the Declaration has been abrogated by the White Paper.”

The petition stated that the Declaration recognised 12 kingmakers, and by the provisions of the Chiefs’ Law, the quorum of the kingmaker is a simple majority of the kingmakers.

However, the Ruling House said, “Please be informed that contrary to the clear, unambiguous and seamless provisions of the Registered Declaration, some agents of the government; particular at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, are conniving with and or giving undue support to one Mr Kayode Aroloye with a motive to circumvent the provisions of the Registered Declaration.

“Our above position is apt in that Mr Kayode Aroloye is not in any way qualified or eligible to participate and be appointed as Owa of Idanre because he is not a son of any previous holder of the title of Owa of Idanre as clearly entrenched in the Registered Declaration.

“It is important to let your government know that, notwithstanding the above clear and unambiguous condition, it is in the public domain that the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs and Local Government is giving assurance and undue recognition to a non-eligible person of Mr Kayode Aroloye. This singular attempt to foist an ineligible candidate on the Ruling House may cause crises, breach of peace, and possibly lead to the breakdown of law and order.

“In our opinion, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has a duty, not discretion, to ensure compliance with the extant law; ditto the Registered Declaration and the Government White Paper in respect of the stool of Owa of Idanre and the letter issued by it herein above referenced.

“Rather than adhering to this obligation, it is the opinion of our client that the Ministry is colluding with Mr. Kayode Aroloye to sideline the Registered Declaration and the White Paper; boycott the kingmakers preparatory to appointing warrant chiefs to circumvent the Registered Declaration.

“In carrying out this motive, a faceless petition was written to the Ondo State Anti-Corruption Agency with a view to using its report to indict the kingmakers to pave the way for the appointment of warrant chiefs. This is totally strange to the Chief Law.

“By the provision of the Chiefs’ Law, warrant chiefs are appointed to replace deceased kingmakers only where the existing kingmakers do not form a quorum to carry out the selection process. From the 12 recognised kingmakers in the Registered Declaration, nine kingmakers are alive, and they form a quorum to carry out the selection. Hence, it is needless, save for a deceptive motive, to think of appointing warrant chiefs in the circumstance.

“Going by the above backdrop, it is apparent that any attempt by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs or any of her staff, agent or privies to circumvent the provisions of the law and the Registered Declaration on the Owa of Idanre stool will definitely cause unimaginable crises and breakdown of law and order in Idanre.

“It is needless to inform your Excellency that Idanre is a peaceful and law-abiding community, but however detest, abhor, and will not condone any attempt to rewrite the history and tradition of the stool of Owa of Idanre. The Ministry, which is by law saddled with the responsibility to uphold and enforce the law, should not be seen contravening the same.

“We appeal to Your Excellency to call the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to order and direct her to adhere to the extant Registered Chieftaincy Declaration of Owa of Idanre. It is only in this regard that enduring peace can be sustained in Idanre. We have no doubt that Your Excellency will uphold the rule of law and direct the Ministry to toe the same line accordingly.”