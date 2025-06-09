Tension In Edo Community As Cult Group Allegedly Operates Lawmaker’s Home

Share

Residents of Iruekpen community in the Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State are living in fear following the resurgence of cult-related activities allegedly linked to the Eiye Confraternity.

Reports claim members of the outlawed group holds meetings at the residence of Marcus Onobun, a member of the House of Representatives.

Community leaders have appealed to the state government and police to investigate the allegations.

A community leader said: “No individual, regardless of political office or influence, should be allowed to promote violence or compromise the safety of our community.

“Marcus Onobun must be held accountable under the law.” He urged Governor Monday Okpebholo to invoke the full weight of the recently enacted anti-cultism legislation to address the matter.

