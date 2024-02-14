Tension In Benue Over More Influx Of Armed Herdsmen

…Resign now if you can’t stop herdsmen massacre – Assembly tells Alia’s security aides

There is growing tension and fear in the local communities of Benue State following a massive influx of suspected armed Fulani terrorists with large numbers of cows for possible attacks and killing of innocent people and destruction of the farmer’s crops.

The recent invasion which has put the state under siege affected many local government areas including Makurdi, Agatu, Kwande, Logo, Ukum, Otukpo, Apa and Guma, the home local government of the immediate past Governor, Chief Samuel Ortom among others with hundreds of farmers deserting their homes.

Several people have so far been killed from these local government areas, many houses burnt and hordes of the inhabitants including women and children fleeing their homes.

New Telegraph who has been following the activities of the insurgents observed that they have disregarded the state’s Open Grazing Law as they openly move their cattle to graze on peoples’s farms and destroy crops thereby throwing the farmers into hardship, hunger and starvation.

Apparently perturbed by the manner the scale of the invasion and killing of the people, the state House of Assembly during the week, gave seven days to the Security Advisers to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Sergeant Joe Har (rtd), Alexander Igbaya Ashungu, the Commanders of Livestock Guards, and his Community Volunteer Guards counterpart within which to resign immediately if they cannot stop the influx of herdsmen and the accompanying killings currently ongoing within the state.

The Assembly took this decision at an interactive session with the Security Advisers, Commanders of Community Volunteer Guards Captain Ayuma Ajobi (rtd), and Livestock Guards, Linus Zaki at the Assembly complex.

The session which was presided over by the Speaker, Aondona Dajoh, also frowned at the decision of the Security Adviser on Internal Affairs, Joe Har to stop Livestock Guards from arresting herdsmen who disobey the law prohibiting open grazing in the state.

The interactive session, according to the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Raphael Akume Ityav, also featured questions from the lawmakers seeking to know the state of things by inquiring from the security aides, why the Livestock Guards and Community Volunteer Guards have stopped arresting herdsmen who graze openly, and what they are doing to stop the killings currently ongoing in Benue villages.

The lawmakers also requested to know from the Advisers their efforts in upholding the Benue Anti-Open Grazing Law enacted by the State House of Assembly.

Responding to the many questions asked by the honourable members of the Assembly, the Security Adviser on Internal Affairs, Sgt Joe Har said Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration was doing a lot in safeguarding the lives and property of the Benue indigenes, stressing that most of the efforts are security in nature and can’t be discussed in the open.

On the issue of herdsmen, the Security Adviser said at his assumption of office, he observed that the challenges faced by the previous administration where so many people were killed, were a result of the activities of the Livestock Guards who arrested cows and could not properly account for them leaving the people vulnerable to attacks.

The Adviser said, there is an ongoing effort by the government to train and profile state security outfits to perform optimally and professionally.

The explanation of the Security Adviser did not go down well with the lawmakers, who told him to do everything possible to protect and enforce the Anti Open Grazing Law as the Assembly has no intention whatsoever to repeal the law.

The Assembly also gave the Advisers and Commanders of Community Volunteer and Livestock Guards matching orders to return with favourable results and verifiable proofs to the House next Tuesday or face sanctions.