Tension In Benue Community As Bandits Kill Two Soldiers, Others

...Scores flee homes, many others injured

The worsening insecurity situation in the country spilled over to Benue State on Thursday following the invasion of Agatu Local Government Area of the state by suspected Fulani terrorists who left at least four people including two Nigerian soldiers dead.

The four people were killed following a renewed attack on the Okokolo community, in Agatu LGA of the state.

A reliable source from the local government who identified himself as John Ikwulono told New Telegraph that the invaders who made the incursion into Agatu from neighbouring Nasarawa State through the Loko axis, killed two soldiers in the gunfire exchange.

According to Ikwulono, the attack was unprovoked, as he said “The attack was unprovoked our people were at home, they didn’t know that anything of that nature was going to happen. All of a sudden, they saw the herdsmen coming in their numbers shooting sporadically.

“Then we began to call on the security and other persons to come and assist us. And then, you may have heard too that in the course of the exchange of gun battle, three soldiers were shot. One died yesterday (Thursday) and another one died today (Friday).

“As I speak to you, the Deputy Governor of the state has also visited Agatu with some security personnel including soldiers with their armored car and then they also crossed to the side where the attack took place across the river.

“So for now, nobody is in the community, the women and children have deserted their homes some of them are taking refuge in nearby villages for fear of the unknown”.

Also confirming the attack, a member of the State Assembly representing Agatu Constituency, Hon. Godwin Edoh, told newsmen that there was an attack by bandits yesterday (Thursday) resulting in loss of lives and many sustaining injuries.

“There was a threat of attacks on villages of Ocholonya and Ugboju k’ Ugbe since the past six days. Those people deserted their place and relocated to Okokolo. So, it was Okokolo that the bandits came to attack. We lost two lives so far while a lot of others were injured.

“We are still monitoring their medication. We have passed the information about the situation to security agencies and the local government chairman. I have spoken to the Deputy Governor of the state.

“The militants have crossed around Otiya since yesterday night till this morning (on Friday) in large numbers. They are still crossing with weapons as of 30 minutes ago.

“We are waiting for military re-enforcement through Olegomakwu, Olegonyilo, Nahem, Ocholonya in Agatu local government. There is no single person at home right now.

‘In addition, all the women in Abugbe, Okokolo, Ugboju, Odugbeho, Olegobidu have fled since yesterday, some scattered to Obagaji, Oshigbudu, Ugbokpo, and others at Ojantele”.

Efforts to get confirmation from the military as well as the Police about the incident failed during press time.