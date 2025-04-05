Tension In Benue As Suspected Herdsmen Kill Security Guard

Share

A fresh wave of violence on Friday rocked the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State as suspected Fulani herdsmen reportedly killed a security guard at the Otobi Dam.

The tragic incident, which has sparked renewed fears among residents of the community, is the latest in a string of deadly attacks that have plagued the Otukpo axis in recent weeks.

Confirming the attack, the lawmaker representing Otukpo/Akpa State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Angbo Kennedy, expressed deep concern and called for urgent action to curb the rising insecurity.

“This is becoming too much,” the lawmaker lamented. “A guard was killed this evening at the Otobi Dam by herdsmen. Please, let’s watch out for each other. We must resort to self-help.”

As of the time of filing this report, the identity of the slain guard has not been officially disclosed, and no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from residents, who are now calling on the Benue State Government and security agencies to intensify surveillance and deploy more personnel to vulnerable rural communities—especially those housing strategic infrastructure like the Otobi Dam.

Friday’s killing is part of a disturbing trend of violence in Otukpo LGA. Earlier this year, similar attacks in the Okpomaju, Okete, and Asa settlements left several people dead and forced many others to flee their homes.

Only yesterday, armed men hijacked a fully loaded Benue Links bus, killing two passengers and abducting 13 others in a separate incident that has further heightened tensions in the region.

Local leaders and civil society groups are urging Governor Hyacinth Alia and the federal government to act swiftly to prevent the region from descending further into chaos.

