Tension In Benue As Herdsmen Kill Three Security Guards

Following deadly attack on farmers in Benue State by armed Fulani herdsmen, tension erupted on Monday in Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-West Local Government Area of Benue State following the brutal murder of three members of the state’s Civil Protection Guards, a security outfit set up by Governor Hyacinth Alia to help curb the worsening insecurity in the state, by suspected herdsmen terrorists.

The killing was followed shortly by a violent protest by angry youths who took over the entire Naka town to register their grievances over the gruesome massacre of the guards.

Gwer-West is one of the eleven out of 23 local government areas in the state that has been hit the worst by the invaders, where scores of people have been killed and property worth billions of naira destroyed.

The visibly angry protesters reportedly set ablaze the palace of the Ter Tyoshin, Daniel Ayua Abomtse, that of the Mue Ter Raav; a hotel belonging to the Senator representing Benue North West, Senator Titus Tartenger Zam and the local government’s secretariat, among other public infrastructures.

A source in Naka told New Telegraph that the youths, numbering over 200, invaded the council’s secretariat shortly after they recovered the dead bodies of the three victims from the bush and brought them to Naka town.

He said that the irate youths thereafter headed straight to the palace of Ter Nagi, Daniel Abomtse and burnt down the palace before moving on to set ablaze Senator Titus Zam’s hotel.

Chairman of Gwer West local government council, Victor Ormir, confirmed the incident, saying that “the irate youths truly burnt down the local government secretariat and the Ter Nagi’s palace.”

Ormir said, “The killing of three members of the Civil Protection Guards triggered the protest”, adding that when dead bodies were brought into Naka town, the youths went wild.

“Yes, the three guard members were killed in Garuwa, so when their bodies were brought to Naka, it sparked protest from the youth and it is now being taken over by hoodlums,” Ormir confirmed.

The Ter Naka, Daniel Abomtse, who spoke to reporters on the telephone, also confirmed the incident.

He said that he was away for a medical check-up and was just going back to Naka but has been informed that his palace, alongside other valuables, including three vehicles and motorcycles that were within the premises of the palace, were not spared.

He promised to get back to journalists as soon as he accessed the destruction of his palace.

The Benue State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, Catherine Sewuese Anene, also confirmed the incident.

She said the commissioner of Police had, on getting wind of the incident, moved to the area with other tactical teams to contain the situation.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, in a swift reaction, condemned the ‘vicious and ferocious’ attack and killing of the security guards whom he said were on duty to protect the locals at On-MbaAondo, Tsambe-Mbesev ward of the local government.

Governor Alia said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula that “the inhuman act, carried out by marauding armed herdsmen, is once more, a flagrant affront to the peace and security of our communities.

“We appreciate the deep rage and frustration that has led to the anxiety at Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-West, including the regrettable burning of the Local Government Secretariat and the palace of Ter Nagi by protesters.

“While we empathize with the sentiments of our people, we advocate restraint and foresight in funneling this anger.

“Destruction of our own worths simply serves to frustrate the intentions of our government, which is devoted to building up peace and security in the state.”

Governor Alia tasked security agencies to go after and apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous atrocity, saying, “It is essential that these marauding herdsmen are forced to do justice to ensure that they deal with the full wrath of the law.”

He said the security of residents is paramount, and he will not rest until those culpable for this violence are held liable.

The governor said his administration is pursuing faithfully to protect communities in the state from further attacks and urged all citizens to stand vigilant and collaborate with security agencies in reporting unusual activities.

