Tension In Awka As Soludo Warns Fake Monarch Over New Yam Celebration

There is growing tension in the Awka Capital of Anambra State following the alleged plan by Ozo Austin Ndigwe who claims to be the Eze Uzu the 3rd of Awka Kingdom to celebrate the traditional New Yam festival this month.

Recall that last year Ndigwe made a similar attempt to celebrate the New Yam festival as the Monarch of the ancient town but was stopped by the state government with the use of a detachment of security operatives and his guests were locked up inside his compound that was sealed up by the police.

Earlier the Monarch of Awka Kingdom Obi Gibson Nwosu had lodged a complaint before the state government, Anambra Traditional Rulers Council and the Police Command over the activities of the self imposed Traditional Ruler Austin Ndigwe insisting that he remains the king of the town.

The state government also issued a statement warning Austin Ndigwe to desist from arrogating the powers of Eze Uzu on himself and those who had attended the botched festival were dispersed by security operatives while those who resisted were tear-gassed.

According to another statement by the Commissioner for Information Sir Paul Nwosu ;

“It has come to the attention of Anambra State Government that one Augustin Chukwuezugo Ndigwe alias Uzu Awka is still parading himself as the authentic traditional ruler of Awka”

“Not only that, he is also taking steps to perform one of the major harvest season’s traditional rites known as the New Yam Festival or “Iwa ji” of the Awka people, thereby threatening the peace and tranquillity of the town. The State Government will not tolerate this”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the State Government wishes to state emphatically that the only recognized Traditional Ruler of Awka is His Royal Highness, Igwe Obi Gibson Nwosu, Eze Uzu II of Awka whose recognition by the State Government has not been withdrawn and he is the only one empowered by section 15 of the Traditional Rulers Law of Anambra State 2007 to preside over such festivals or carry out any of the functions of a traditional ruler in Awka”

“It is a criminal offence for any other person to do so by virtue of section 20 of the Traditional Rulers Law of Anambra State 2007”

“The said Augustin Ndigwe is not the recognized Traditional ruler of Awka and should henceforth desist from parading and portraying himself as the Traditional Ruler of Awka or attempting to usurp the rights of the legitimate and duly recognized Traditional Ruler, His Royal Highness, Igwe Obi Gibson Nwosu”

“Any such unlawful act in any part of Anambra State would not be condoned by the Anambra State Government and the State will not hesitate to sanction the impostor according to the relevant laws of Anambra State” he said.