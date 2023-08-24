Tension In Anambra Community Over Election Of Monarch

…As Govt Carpets Protesters.

Isuanocha community in Awka North local government area of Anambra state is boiling following a protest by some members over the issuance of a certificate to its newly elected Traditional Ruler Igwe Barr Mkpuorah Ngini.

The protesters led by one Mr Fredrick Egwunwa who claims to be the Caretaker President of the town accused the duo of Commissioner for local government and town union matters Mr Collins Nwabunwanne and the Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chief Chikodi Anarah of imposing the monarch on the town.

But government officials have called the protest bluff contending that the election of the Traditional Ruler was free, fair and credible adding that those protesting are those that have continued to make the area ungovernable.

According to the Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chief Chikodi Anarah;

“I am not from the Isuanocha community and I don’t even have the powers or the authority to choose or decide who becomes the Igwe of another community though it is a neighbouring town to my town”

“The only issue here is that when I was the Special Adviser to the former governor on security matters I made it clear that there some people in the town that have murder charges against them and they should be made to face the law”

“These are the same people that coaxed the villagers to go on protest or fave sanctions and they carried out the pretest under duress and that is why they are mentioning my name”

Commissioner for local government and Town Union matters Mr Collins Nwabunwanne contended that the government has nothing to do with land dispute adding that the election was free fair and credible and a winner emerged.

“How does the issue of land dispute concern us as a government? The man who claims to be the Caretaker President of the town came and told me not to conduct the election of traditional Rules because of land dispute ”

“But on that day the people of Isuanocha came out over 700 of them and the election was held and the winner got 375 votes while the other one that didn’t win got 329 votes and we have videos of that election ”

“Now that they have a well-constituted executive of the town and Traditional Ruler of the town they should find a way to resolve it and what government will do is to create the enabling environment for that and for those people causing problems we shall follow them up as government,” he said

President General of the Isuanocha community Mr Paul Onuorah Okeke recalled that for over 16 years the community had no Traditional Ruler and he had to create the opportunity for the people to elect their Traditional Ruler.

*I was elected the President General of my town on May 7th last year 2022 and our Igwe died in 2006 and I saw a need that Isuanocha must have Igwe ”

“The process started before me only that I was the one that concluded it and on January 6th the whole government officials were there sent by the Commissioner for local government and Town Union matters”

“The Transition Committee Chairman of Awka North local government area Hon Emmanuel Ucheze was also there with the DSS and DPO Achalla and it was a very peaceful election”

“So at the end of the day votes were counted and this present Igwe emerged as the winner and for seven months were continued the process of clearance at the DSS, Local government council until recently the governor issued his certificate,” he said.

He noted that the sponsors of the protest are those who according to him have been terrorizing the community and creating crisis in the area.