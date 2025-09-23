Tension In Anambra Community Over Death Of Widow

A widow, Mrs Joy Nwobi, has been murdered in her Ihembosi country home in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State. Our correspondent learnt that the widow was strangled while she slept in her room, by unknown persons who tied her hands, legs, blind folded her and gagged her mouth before strangling her to death.

A security officer in the community, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the development. He said that Mrs Nwobi was killed in her house while she slept. He said the incident happened on Wednesday, September 10.

According to him: “That fateful morning, I was at my duty post when a man pastoring at the Christ’s Holy Church (Odozi Obodo), in Ihembosi, called me on phone, and asked me to rush to the place. This very widow had no children. She was always at that church sweeping and cleaning everywhere on daily basis. She has done this for many years. “So, that very day, she was not seen in the church compound.

Everywhere was untidy. The pastor was surprised that she did not come, and nobody heard about her. So, in the evening hours, when she was not seen, the pastor decided to go there himself in the company of two other persons serving in the church. “When they got there, they found that the entrance gate was locked from inside.

The pastor then asked one of his boys to scale through the fence and check her room. When the boy got inside the room, it was observed that her lifeless body was there with her legs, hands, mouth and nose tied, and her tongue stretched outward.”

The security officer said that when he arrived and saw what happened, he alerted the police, who arrived quickly, photographed the corpse before taking it to the mortuary. He also informed that two persons were being accused of masterminding the death of the widow, but noted that the accused persons were not yet found guilty of the allegations leveled against them.

Efforts to contact the President General of Ihembosi Progress Assembly, Chief Malachy Udezue, to get his own side of the story was unsuccessful, as he did not pick series of calls put across to him, and did not return the call as at the time of filing this report.