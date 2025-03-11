Tension In Anambra Community Over Alleged Missing Of 7 Persons Over Land Dispute

Share

…transporter dismisses allegations

There is growing tension in Ihiala Community of Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State over the alleged missing of seven persons following land dispute between the family of Martins Okolie the owner of Edison Motors, even as the later described the allegation as tissues of lies.

According to a petition signed by the family of Okolie against Chief Edwin Obi, the owner of Edison Motors, which was sent to the Anambra State Police Command, the family accused the transporter of being responsible for the disappearance of their kinsmen over land dispute.

“A former chairman of Ihiala Local Government Area, who is from the community, Chief Jude Obi, was kidnapped over two years ago and his whereabouts unknown since then.

Few months ago, a prominent member of the community, Mr Stephen Nneji, was abducted and released after some ransom was allegedly paid. Nneji has fled the community with members of his family.

The family further accused Obi of using men of Anambra State Police Command, purportedly from the IGP Monitoring Squad to abduct some members of the community intimidating and harassing others, including their patriarch, Martins Okolie, who is the most senior member of Umuezehi clan.

