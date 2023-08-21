Tension Heightened In Benue Community Over Killings Of Livestock Guard Commander

The killings of the Commander of the Benue State Livestock Guard (BSLG) by unknown gunmen over the weekend in the Tine-nune community has further heightened unrest in the Ukum Local Government Area of the State.

It would be recalled that over the past two weeks, the community has experienced incessant killings from unidentified gunmen who have murdered numerous defenceless peasants and security officers in the region.

An eyewitness who spoke to newsmen with the condition of anonymity because of the fear of being been attacked said Jarule Likita, Commander of the Benue State Livestock Guard (BSLG), was shot multiple times in the chest by his assailants.

The unnamed gunmen assaulted the BSLG Commander at Tine-nune hamlet in the Ukum LGA about 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, killing him there. adding that ever since residents have fled the area out of fear of additional attacks.

Another source further revealed that the assassination of the victim, Mr Likita, marked the fifth killing of BNLG commanders in the area, expressing suspicion that there might be something behind this recurring killing of livestock guards which may only be known to members of the BNLG and the criminals.

Meanwhile, efforts by newsmen to confirm the killing of the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Benue command, SP Sewuese Anene at the time of filing this report failed as she could not pick up or return her calls.