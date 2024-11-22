Tension Grips Lagbaja’s Hometown Over Looming Communal Crisis

Share

The Olobu-in-Council has called on the Osun State Government and security agencies to intervene promptly in the escalating crisis between Ilobu and Ifon-Osun communities.

New Telegraph reports that Ilobu is the hometown of late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja and headquarters of Irepodun local Government area of Osun State.

According to Olobu-inCouncil, alleged provocative acts by Olufon of Ifon-Osun’s armed men have heightened tensions, sparking fears of another bloody clash between the two communities.

Addressing a press conference yesterday at the Palace of Olobu of Ilobu Land, Ilobu In Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State, the High Chief Ashiru Jimoh Alade, the Bara of llobu land who spoke on behalf of Olobu-in-Council, appealed to the state government and security agencies to call Olufon of Ifon-Osun to order before the situation deteriorates further.

Alade commended the state government and security agencies’ recent interventions, stressing that more proactive measures are necessary to deter Olufon’s continued use of selfhelp and brute force.

The council charged the Commissioner of Police and other security agency heads to act swiftly on complaints regarding Olufon’s sponsored armed men who are terrorizing Ilobu residents including farmers.

According to him, Many lives and property were lost. We do not want such unfortunate incident to happen again, hence the call on the Osun State Government to call Olufon of Ifon-Osun to order before he causes another round of bloody clash between llobu and Ifon-Osun Community.

Share

Please follow and like us: