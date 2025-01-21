Tension Builds As Dikko Runs NSC Without Board

Share

Ninety days after the Federal Government announced the revival of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and appointed Shehu Dikko as its chairman, the commission’s board has yet to be constituted, leading to growing concerns and debates about the NSC’s legitimacy and functionality, New Telegraph reports.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on October 23, 2024, dissolved the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, reinstating the NSC, which had been inactive since 2015.

Dikko, a former League Management Company (LMC) Chairman, was appointed the commission’s chairman.

Subsequently, on November 15, 2024, Bukola Olopade, a former Ogun State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, was named the Director-General of the NSC. Despite these appointments, the full board of the NSC remains not constituted.

The NSC was reintroduced under the National Sports Commission Act 2023, signed into law during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s final days in office.

However, our correspondent observed that the commission’s structure and operations remain unclear, especially since the 1971 NSC Act, which it supersedes, has not been officially repealed.

More so, the provisions for the sports ministry outlined in the NSC Act of 2023 add to the ambiguity regarding the commission’s operations. The 2023 National Sports Commission Act, which re-established the commission, stipulates a comprehensive board.

