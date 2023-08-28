Tension Brews In NURTW Over Alleged Attack Plot By Splinter Group 

Palpable tension is currently brewing at the National Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW ) over alleged plots by a Splinter group to attack it.

The newly inaugurated leadership of the NURTW on Monday alleged that some unnamed members of the South West States Park Management Committee, were plotting to storm and attack Union’s office in Abuja.

A statement jointly signed by the National President, Tajudeen Baruwa and General Secretary, Anthony Chukwudi, said Splinter group intends to hide under the guise of staging a protest against the just concluded 10th Quadrennial National Delegate Conference of the union which was held in Lafia Nasarawa State, to unleash mayhem .

They have therefore called on the security agencies to act fast and prevent positive breakdown of law in the territory.

The statement read, ” The National Union of Road Transport Workers have uncovered the plot by the leadership of Park Management Committee from the South West to attack the National Secretariat of the union in Garki 2 and cause breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We learnt that their plan is to disguise as aggrieved members of the union and stage a violent protest in order to perpetrate their nefarious activities and attack people im the FCT and destroy property at the secretariat.

” They have mobilized some thugs and hoodlums into Abuja and held a meeting at a hotel in Wuye on Saturday.

” We are using this medium to alert the general public to watch out. These people are not our members, they just want to cause violence in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ). We are using this medium to call on the security agencies to rise up to the occasion and prevent the breakdown of law and order.