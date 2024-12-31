Tension As Thugs Overrun Etsako West LGA Secretariat

Share

Tensions as political thugs allegedly sponsored by the state government have taken over the Etsako West LGA Secretariat in Auchi, Edo State, leaving council workers stranded.

This development appears to be linked to the state government’s efforts to block reinstated council chairmen from returning to their offices, despite a High Court ruling in their favor.

The Council Chairman, Marvellous Zibiri, was among the 18 LGC chairmen who received a reprieve from the court, but was physically barred from accessing his office.

The thugs, who were reportedly sponsored by the state government, blocked the main entrance to the council, forcing workers to gather outside and converse in hushed tones.

The police presence at the scene has been criticized for being inadequate and indifferent to the chaos.

Share

Please follow and like us: