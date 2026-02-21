Tension As Terrorists Write Letter To Kebbi Community

… demand N100m from residents.

Fear is spreading through Utono community in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State following a letter allegedly sent to residents by suspected terrorists demanding N100 million before they’ll be allowed to enter the town to “preach”.

The threat comes amid growing security concerns in parts of Kebbi and neighbouring states, where armed groups have carried out deadly raids, kidnappings, and extortion in rural communities. In the letter reportedly delivered to the leaders of the community during the week, the bandits warned residents not to treat the message lightly.

“This is not a joke,” the letter read. “We are coming to preach. You must pay us N100 million. If you refuse, you will face the consequences and have no one to blame but yourselves. Even if you call soldiers, they cannot stop us.”

The group also referenced a previous attack on Woru community in Kiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, where many people were reportedly killed after a similar warning was ignored.

A community source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to security concerns, said the letter has thrown residents into panic. “People are scared. The mention of what happened in Woru has made the threat more frightening. Many families are already discussing safety plans in case anything happens,” the source said.

Confirming the authenticity of the letter, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, said the state government has swung into action to forestall any attack. “I just spoke with the Director of Security; he confirmed the information and said security has been deployed to the area,” he stated.

He added that the government is not taking the threat lightly. “The government, alongside security agencies, has deployed security to the area, including air surveillance. “I am sure you know the state government is not playing with the security of the state.

His Excellency has been up and doing on security matters, and this will not be an exception,” he said. Kebbi State, like several states in the North-West, has in recent years faced intermittent attacks by armed groups targeting remote communities for ransom and other criminal activities.

Authorities say intensified security operations are ongoing to prevent further incursions and reassure residents of their safety. As of the time of filing this report, security presence has reportedly been reinforced around Utono and neighboring settlements, while residents remain on high alert.