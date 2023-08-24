Tension As Suspected Robbers Invade Rivers Varsity

Anxiety is currently building up at Rivers State University, Port Harcourt following a break-in by criminals who are presumed to be armed robbers.

New Telegraph reports that the attackers entered female dormitories in the early hours of Thursday and stole items like cash, cell phones, and jewellery.

One of the students who spoke with the newsmen claimed that the attackers broke into hostels “D” and “C,” which are close to the school’s back entrance and house many of the female students, and sexually attacked some girls while inflicting injuries on four female students.

The raid reportedly happened at about 1:45 a.m. today.

“About four female students were injured. They (hoodlums) were armed with guns and machetes.

“They operated for about 45 minutes, collected phones, cash and other valuable items belonging to the girls (students),” the student told journalists.

As a result of the event, which they blamed on inadequate protection, students, according to the New Telegraph, have flocked out in large numbers for a protest.

It was reported that the management of the institution had also shut the two entrances of the school to prevent the riotous situation from escalating.

When reached, Grace Iringe-Koko, a spokesman for the State Police Command, confirmed the event to newsmen but insisted that no student had been sexually assaulted.

“I am aware of the incident, and the investigation is ongoing. As we speak, the Divisional Police Officer mobilized his team to the school, and he met with the School Chief Security Officer, and normalcy has been restored,” the journalist quoted the police mouthpiece saying.

Reacting to the reports of rape, Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said, “It is not true. They only stole their phones.”