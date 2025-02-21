Tension As Securitymen Barricade Benue High Court Entrance Over CJ’s Removal

Share

The purported removal of Benue State Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ahemba Ikpambese, has assumed a disturbing dimension as armed security men yesterday mounted barricades and green leaves at the main entrance of the High Court premises to prevent the embattled judge from entering his office.

Also, trips of sharp sand were dumped at the main entrance of the court to prevent the entry of vehicles. Justice Ikpambese was on Tuesday purportedly suspended by the state House of Assembly over allegations bothering on corruption, the suspension which the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) and the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) have since dismissed as not following due process.

When New Telegraph visited the High Court premises at about 7:13 am, stout looking armed security operatives had already taken over the entire court premises.

One of the local security operatives of government confidently told New Telegraph that “we are acting on instructions from the above.”

Addressing a news conference on the matter, the Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Saater Tiseer, said the House followed due process in the removal of Justice Ikpambese, and faulted the position of the National President of the Nigeria Bar Association, saying they were “hasty and bias” in their reaction and were not properly schooled about the facts on ground.

Hon. Tiseer said the House got two third majority before taking the action, stressing that it was “shocking that an association like the NBA made up of lawyers who understands what the doctrine of “audi alteram partem” is, will hurriedly call the resolution of a House of Assembly made up of 32 elected members ‘laughable’.

The lawmaker said by so doing they have committed a fundamental error of basing its condemnation on a completely non-existent issue that hinged on sections 153 and 271 of the 1999 Constitution which deals with discipline and removal of judicial officers generally and establishment of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

