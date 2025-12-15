Tension As Pregnant Woman, 18-Month-Old Son Slaughtered, Set Ablaze In Kano

Palpable fear has gripped the people of Sheka Sabuwar Gandu Community of Kano Suburb as assailants have invaded a married pregnant woman’s house, killing her and her 18-monthold son.

The news of the unfortunate incident was broken by the husband of the woman who after returning from work at about 8pm Saturday, met the house locked.

According to the husband whose name and that of his dead wife was not mentioned for some reasons, said after he saw the house locked he enquired from his wife’s neighbor weather she left a key, but when he realised that his wife didn’t go anywhere, he broke into the house only for him to see her lying lifeless with her son all burnt after being killed.

Confirming the incident, the Leader of the Community Ahmad Sani, hints that after hearing about the shocking situation they rushed to the house and met her burnt almost to ashes after being cut into pieces by the unknown assailants.

He queried that for a long time they constructed a Police outpost at the area, but authorities allegedly refused to deploy personnel to the place.

Mallam Ahmad, called on the Police Commissioner, Dr Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, to come to their rescue by providing enough Security at the area. Police PPRO, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, could not comment on the matter on the basis that they are still investigating what happened.