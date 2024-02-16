Tension as NASS Moves to Extend Workers’ Retirement Age

Tension is reportedly brewing in the National Assembly following the Senate’s plan to concur to a bill seeking to extend the retirement age of civil servants in the national and state assemblies. National Assembly workers, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said extending the retirement age of assembly workers from 60 to 65 and 35 to 40 years of service would be counterproductive.

According to documents cited by our correspondent, the Clerk to the National Assembly Sani Magaji, who joined the National Assembly Service in April 1990 (34 years), was born in 1965. It means he will remain in office until he is 65 and 40 years in service if the bill is passed. The Senate on Wednesday listed the controversial bill, which passed the third reading in the House of Representatives, for concurrence after it passed the first reading some weeks ago.

The National Assembly has made several attempts to extend the retirement age of their workers since 2017. But the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has rejected the bill. It rather demanded the full implementation of the welfare and allowance packages as contained in its members’ conditions of service.

The association based their rejection of the bill on the “attempt by Clerk to the National Assembly and the management team to perpetuate themselves in office for another five years after they are due for retirement from service”. The group said the bill was against the position of Council of Establishment of the Federation which pegged the retirement age at either 60 years of age or 35 years of service – whichever comes first.

PASAN’s position forced the National Assembly to discontinue action on the bill sponsored by Sunday Akon in the House and Senator Stella Odua in the Senate during the 9th Assembly. Meanwhile, the Senate after taking the first reading of the Bill some weeks ago reversed itself and listed it for concurrence on Wednesday.