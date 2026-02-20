Tension As INC Election Draws Closer

Tension is rising as the Ijaw National Congress (INC) general elections draw closer, with many people of the opinion that the election might be compromised.

Of course, Niger Delta Stakeholders are concerned that there may be some subtle manipulation to favour some aspirants, as a stakeholder had complained during an interactive session which took place at the Ijaw House, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The stakeholder added that recently, only one person had selected up to one hundred delegates that will take part in the election.

Although the outgoing INC leadership had revealed that the election would be conducted electronically, some persons are insinuating that the election may be manipulated through other means, such as the selection of delegates.

It is said that the election will have about 600 delegates, and already one hundred each from the three different zones have been selected.

Recall that the election which will be taking place on the 7th of March, 2026, has about six aspirants who are Professor Erepamo Franklin Osaisai, Rear Admiral Geoffrey Yanga, Nengi James, Ebi Wodu, Kaiser Timi Ogoriba and Macdonald Igbadiwei.

Already, tongues are beginning to wag as one of the candidates who wants to be the Vice President, Felix Tuodolo had raised concern on why the consultant who will handle the electronic voting process should be exposed for all to see.

Also, Engineer Charles Ambaowei, acting President, IYC, during the interactive session, had asked why the outgoing president should be the one presiding over the interactive session meant for the delegates and the candidates instead of the electoral committee.

Ambaowei said during the interactive session that the eleco should have handled everything.

He explained: “Also, we are talking of delegates voting. You must also factor in that not every delegate in the Ijaw Nation may have the opportunity to vote because some people could be illiterate. They may not be conversant with electronics. How are they going to be accommodated? He asked.

“You, president, you shared the delegate slots in your Western Zone, and the clans went to their cocoons and generated the number that was apportioned to them and submitted to the zonal, and that has now happened in the Eastern and Central Zones. The eleco should address these issues.

“Tell us how you procured the consultant. Is it the electoral committee or an individual? The non-disclosure gives room for certain fears.”

Also, another concerned stakeholder, Ibiba DonPedro, a renowned journalist and activist, at the weekend, asked that somebody with integrity should be allowed to take the driving seat of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality.

She said,” Everyone in the race is an Ijaw man. Yet, even as a visible, well-known journalist and media person, I’m taking a stand for the Ijaw’s good. At least three of the contenders are people I have known since 1996, in the trenches of Ijaw activism.

“I’m convinced that this contest is not a test of how long anyone has been in the ” Ijaw Struggle” for Justice and Resource control. Neither is it a fashion show to showcase Indian wrappers and Lord Lugard helmets.

“This election is a battle to retrieve Ijaw balls from the folds of cowardice and greed for small change, powered by the visibility provided by the INC positions in a country, Nigeria.

“Anyone who wants to make money should go find a real business to engage in. The INC Presidency and other positions are too important to Ijaw salvation to be left as the circus it has become in the last decade.

Another concerned stakeholder who didn’t want his name mentioned, alleged a sinister plan to hand over power to the outgoing Secretary and treasurer, wrote “Justice Tabai (Rtd), the Eleco Chairman is not always available, so the Committee is alleged to be compromised.

“Only Governor Diri can save the situation, according to my source. In fact, the election is already rigged via the Zonal Chairmen’s nomination of delegates.

“For instance, it is said the Chairman of Eastern Zone single-handedly nominated 100 delegates without any consultation. His benefactor gave him the list of delegates for adoption.

As the election draws closer, it is expected that the right thing should be done as all go to test their popularity.