Tension As Gbajabiamila’s Group Restrategises

There appears to be suspense and anxiety among the various camps angling for leadership positions in the House of Representatives as none can boast of a winnable majority to clinch the head- ship of the lower chamber. Worried by this development, the Joint Task Force as well as the Unity Group of the incoming 10th Session of the National Assembly, as at the time of this report, were locked in two separate locations in Abuja to review their strategies.

The meetings of the two groups were ongoing when our correspondent left the venues. Both groups are sympathetic to Hon Tajudeen Abbass, confirmed to have been propped by the outgoing speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila. But one of the leading aspirants for the speakership position, Hon. Sani Jaji, has accused an unnamed individual as the brain behind the leadership impasse in the House of Representatives. “We know who is behind this impasse; he is a man with two faces, a man who has dual citizenship that can dump Nigeria when anything happens to us”, Jaji said.

All the same, a source in the Tajudeen Abbas camp confided in our correspondent that all is not well. “We do not feel too comfortable with the political atmosphere. It appears there are several persons who are just mingling with us to show solidarity because of the position of the president-elect that they don’t want to hurt. “But deep down in them, they are not for us. We are already beginning to know some of them, especially when Betara returned from Paris after his meeting with the president-elect.

“The poor attendance at Wednesday’s meeting of the Joint Task is a classic example of what is likely to follow and that means we’ve to work harder. That is the reason we are calling for a meeting to review our chances and give concession where necessary. “We need to review our strategies to know who are for us and those against us. As at today, no one, including our own Tajudeen Abbas can boast of having the majority numbers among the members-elect.

A member of the Board of Trustees of Arewa Consultative Forum said as follows

“In a couple of days, maximum 12 days from now, you guys will feel the pulse of the North. For now, we are merely watching events, weighing our options and putting our ears on the ground. “We are more interested in the candidates with the interest of the North at heart and not those who have sworn to be subservient to their masters. We are looking for those whose antecedents can speak for them. “For crying out loud, we all wanted the Presidency to shift to the South and it did. We caved in by allowing the vice president to come from the North-East. But how would our people see us if what is purportedly zoned to us is now going to be dictated by those we freely supported?

"Of course, this cannot be democracy because if it is, the President-elect would not have supported this autocratic act being perpetrated by one of his close allies. To be candid, it is insulting that the outgoing speaker, Gbaja, will come publicly and claim that he single-handedly picked the leadership." Another frontline speakership aspirant, Murktar Aliyu Betara is said to have intensified his campaign after meeting with president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Paris, France. According to source close to the Borno lawmaker, Betara had to up his game because he was pointedly told the alternative option of retaining his Appropriation Committee headship was also not feasible on the ground that he said it late, and that it had been used to placate Hon. James Faleke from Kogi state.