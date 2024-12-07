Tension as Bishop Is Declared Missing in Anambra

Share

An Anglican Bishop has been declared missing in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The missing cleric, Godwin Okpala, is a retired archbishop of the Niger Province and Bishop of Nnewi.

Mr Okpala, a professor, has been missing since Friday morning, the leadership of the Anglican Diocese of Nnewi announced on Saturday.

The incumbent Bishop of the Diocese, Ndubuisi Obi, announced this in a prayer request posted on their Facebook page on Saturday.

Mr Obi said the missing cleric embarked on a journey to Umuchu alongside his driver, but they were yet to reach their destination more than 24 hours after.

“Since then, there has been no communication, and neither he, his driver, nor the vehicle have been located,” he said.

“We earnestly plead for your fervent prayers for their safety and swift return,” the bishop appealed.

Umuchu, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, has witnessed growing attacks in recent times.

Security operatives have been repeatedly attacked by gunmen in the area lately.

Mr Obi said the leadership of the church has contacted “relevant authorities” over the situation and expressed hope that God would intervene in the matter.

“Please , join us in prayer of intercession, trusting in the Lord, whose watchful eyes never slumber, to bring our beloved Father in God, and his driver back to us safely,” he pleaded again.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.

