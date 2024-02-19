Tension as bandits burn 12 persons to death, sack Kaduna community

Not less than 12 persons have been reportedly killed and nine others injured by bandits in Gindin Dutse Makyali community of Kufana district in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. New Telegraph gathered that the bandits invaded the community around 5am yesterday, while the residents were still asleep and immediately started shooting sporadically at people in their houses A source within the community also disclosed that 17 houses were burnt by the bandits, during the attack that lasted for some hours without any assistance from security agencies.

New Telegraph learnt that yesterday’s attack in Kajuru came on the heels of another reported attack in Kauru and Igabi Local Government Areas by bandits, which killed nine persons including a former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and his younger brother in Kwassam and Gwada communities. Meanwhile, reacting to the renewed killings in Kajuru, the State governor, Uba Sani through his Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “While working with security forces and other critical stakeholders on mitigating security challenges, Governor Uba Sani received security reports on renewed bandits attacks resulting in loss of lives, kidnappings and destruction of properties in Kajuru and Igabi LGAs. “Governor Sani who has been leading meetings with security forces, condemned the attacks in strong terms and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.”