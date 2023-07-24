Tension As Asari Parades Fighters For Tinubu In Rivers

There is uneasy calm in Port Harcourt, Rivers State after militant leader, Mujaheed Asari Dokuboh paraded his fighters, declaring they are battle ready to work for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The presence of Asari’s fighters in some parts of the state, especially in Degema Local Government Area had forced Governor Siminalayi Fubara to complain to the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Abdulsalam when the army chief visited him in Government House.

In the viral video, Asari Dokubo, who addressed the fighters, numbering about 300 of them, warned Tinubu’s opponents to be ready, threatening to deal with anyone who wants the downfall of Tinubu.

Asari who just returned from a pilgrimage to Mecca, said that it is the turn of Tinubu to rule, stressing that anybody who misbehaves or seeks Tinubu’s downfall will be smashed.

Dokubo said, “Whatever the enemies are planning, they will fail. I am not a ghost. I just come from Saudi Arabia. We are here. We work for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and he will succeed. Anybody who is planning for him to fail, that person already failed.

“We are not competing with anybody. We have never competed with anybody. It is turned by turn. It is Jagaban’s turn, so, wait for your turn. If you do anyhow, you see anyhow.”

Fubara had alleged that some civilians move freely with arms in Degema where the military maintains a camp, asserting that the development raises a red flag on the role of the Army in the security of the state.

Fubara said: “I feel very embarrassed that there is a camp somewhere in Degema (local government area). It’s a military base and civilians parade arms around there.

“Is it that our laws now allow individuals to brandish AK47s, that people can display these arms before military personnel and you don’t do anything about it?”