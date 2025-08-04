Tens of Thousands Turn Out For Sydney Pro-Palestinian March

A planned protest across the Sydney Harbour Bridge has gone ahead after it was authorised by the Supreme Court, just one day prior, in what organisers called a “historic” decision.

Tens of thousands turned out for the March for Humanity yesterday despite torrential rain – with many carrying placards with messages to politicians to stop the war.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was spotted among the protesters, with other notable attendees including federal MP Ed Husic and former NSW Premier Bob Carr, reports the BBC.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge was last closed for a public assembly in 2023, when some 50,000 people marched over the iconic roadway for World Pride.