Tenorboy Returns With Oyi’s Official Music Video

Following the successful TikTok premiere and viral momentum of his romantic single “Oyi”, Nigerian breakout artist TTenorboyhas released the music video.

The highly anticipated official music video is rated as a visual that matches the track’s raw emotion and melodic depth with stunning, cinematic storytelling.

Directed with striking sensitivity and subtle flair, the Oyi video paints an intimate portrait of young, passionate love—complete with moody lighting, sweeping close-ups, and beautifully captured urban scenery.

Tenorboy, known for his energetic, youthful bravado, leans into his vulnerable side for the first time, offering fans a rare look behind the curtain. “This video is my love letter,” Tenorboy shares. “Oyi came from a real place.

The visuals had to match the emotion. I wanted the world to see the softer side of me that people don’t usually get to see.” “Oyi” serves as the first official single from Tenorboy’s upcoming self-titled EP, Tenorboy.

The track, produced with lush Afrobeats melodies and anchored by heartfelt lyrics, is already being hailed as a love anthem for Gen Z, resonating deeply with audiences across Africa and beyond.

The video captures the duality of Tenorboy’s personality: bold yet sincere, a “hard guy lover boy” who isn’t afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve.

Through the lens of romantic vulnerability, Oyi sets the tone for the EP and introduces the world to the full emotional range of one of Nigeria’s fastest rising stars. About Tenorboy Kelechi Benjamin Nwachukwu, professionally known as Tenorboy, is a rising star from Ojo, Lagos State, Nigeria. Born on February 26, 2001, Tenorboy’s journey into music was shaped by a challenging upbringing that ignited his passion and drive to create.

Inspired by musical icons like Kizz Daniel and Burna Boy, he began exploring his artistry at the age of 12, blending vivid imagination with personal experiences to craft his distinct and ever-evolving sound. Tenorboy’s breakthrough came in 2023 during the Dutch Dreams Records Music Recording and Artist Development Camp. His standout features on the viral remixes of “Digii III” and “Digii IV” garnered millions of streams, earning him critical acclaim and a growing fan base. These milestones led to high-profile collaborations with industry talents like Mr. Tee and Joshua Baraka, firmly establishing Tenorboy as a force in the music scene.

Renowned for his authentic storytelling, heartfelt songwriting, and electrifying performances, Tenorboy connects deeply with audiences.

