Tennis Triggers Huge Buzz At 2nd Niger Delta Games

All around the courts, surrounded by the filled-up spectator terraces, tennis enthusiasts, state athletes and neutrals boisterously cheered and clapped as the young players applied themselves to the quest for medals.

Singles, doubles and mixed doubles were all going on, and all nine states want podium finishes for their men and women representatives.

The renovated tennis arena at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium has had its shine restored, and most of the young players could hardly hide their excitement at playing on such standard courts.

“That is the essence of the Niger Delta Games, providing a platform for young ones from the villages and towns of the Niger Delta region to be exposed to facilities that can accelerate their talent development”, Itiako Ikpokpo, Chairman of the Main Organising Committee of the games, said with a look of satisfaction.

What really caught the attention of the spectators at the venue was the number of young kids fighting hard on the court and at times against bigger opponents.

With the age bracket pegged at 20 for the games, many expected states to parade athletes between 18 and 20, but the opposite was the case at the tennis arena, with so many kids, especially in the ladies’, competing for honour.

For 10-year-old Karina Opuene of Bayelsa State, despite losing out in the second round of the ladies’ singles, she may not have felt disappointment, having picked up valuable lessons that would enrich her experience from the campaign.

Opuene, a primary 6 pupil of Immaculate Ideas Academy, Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, was a bit nervous when approached for a media chat, exposing her naivety at this level. But, she’s no novice in tennis trends and readily named her role model in the game as the current world number one player, Aryna Sabalenka.