Tennis Star, Naomi Osaka Confirms Pregnancy Gender

The superstar tennis goddess, Naomi Osaka is said to be Pregnant.

She made this revelation, alongside her rapper boyfriend, Cordea, during a celebration with their friends and family, saying they are expecting a baby girl.

To further buttress her declaration, on Friday Osaka posed with her baby bump in front of pink flowers, balloons, and a sign that read, “A little princess is on the way.”

This has led to reactions from her fans as they flooded her social timeline with congratulatory messages and wishes.

One user said, “Congratulations! Can’t wait for your matching tennis outfits.”

However, in January, the couple announced they were expecting their first child by posting a sonogram of the baby back.

Osaka promised to be back in action for the 2024 Australia Open.