Tennis Prodigy Ekpeyoung Targets Africa’s Top Ranking

New tennis sensation and CBN senior open champion, David Ekpeyoung, is aiming beyond the sky in his chosen career. The 17-year-old Akwa Ibom-born player amassed two national titles, the Davnotch senior open and CBN open respectively in Abuja in just two weeks and he said is immediate plan is to rank amongst the best male tennis players in the continent.

He told our correspondent that his target is now to entre for the Senior Futures and play amongst the best hands in Africa. The Aurum Academy Abuja pupil said his prayer is to bring back the glorious days of the Nduka Odizor, Tony Mmoh, and Sadiq Abdulahi in tennis.

“My immediate plans are to play in the Senior Futures and the Davis Cup for Nigeria in July alongside La- wal Peter, Uche Oparaoji and perhaps Henry Atseye,” he said. “I want to play in the senior circuits with the big boys and break into the top 100 in the nearest future. All I need is the support from all Nigerians,” the youngster who will turn 18 years in a matter of weeks pointed out.